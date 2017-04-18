Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission to meet on April 25

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission will be held on April 25, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky told reporters.

"The meeting of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission will be held on April 25," he said, adding that the meeting’s agenda includes discussing traditional issues.

"All issues, taking into account the fact that the Minister heads the intergovernmental commission, are the issues of economic cooperation, investment cooperation in manufacturing industry, energy, agriculture, transport, culture and sports," he said.