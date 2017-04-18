Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission to meet on April 25

Russia's 'Arctic Trefoil' military baseMilitary & Defense April 18, 13:28
Reports on alleged abductions of gays in Chechnya not confirmed — human rights chiefSociety & Culture April 18, 13:04
Press review: Referendum gives Erdogan more muscle and US strike splits public opinionPress Review April 18, 13:00
Russia, China agree to work on One Belt, One Road Initiative — Chinese diplomatBusiness & Economy April 18, 10:43
IMF's Lagarde: Russian economy gets back into 'positive territory'Business & Economy April 18, 10:16
Russian delegation travelling to Egypt to discuss Mistral equipment deal — sourceMilitary & Defense April 18, 9:39
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytimeWorld April 18, 8:15
Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 4:07
Spartak Moscow FC to mark 95th anniversary with tight grip on national champions’ titleSport April 17, 20:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission will be held on April 25, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky told reporters.
"The meeting of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission will be held on April 25," he said, adding that the meeting’s agenda includes discussing traditional issues.
"All issues, taking into account the fact that the Minister heads the intergovernmental commission, are the issues of economic cooperation, investment cooperation in manufacturing industry, energy, agriculture, transport, culture and sports," he said.