Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission to meet on April 25

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 12:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russia, Qatar cooperate successfully in investments, energy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission will be held on April 25, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anatoly Yanovsky told reporters.

"The meeting of the Russia-Qatar intergovernmental commission will be held on April 25," he said, adding that the meeting’s agenda includes discussing traditional issues.

"All issues, taking into account the fact that the Minister heads the intergovernmental commission, are the issues of economic cooperation, investment cooperation in manufacturing industry, energy, agriculture, transport, culture and sports," he said.

Topics
Foreign policy
