Lavrov vows Russia and Senegal will continue building up commercial, energy ties

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia and Senegal will continue to fostering trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Senegalese counterpart Mankeur Ndiaye on Monday.

"We have a good opportunity to continue dialogue on bolstering our cooperation," the Russian top diplomat stated. "Our trade and economic cooperation has been on the rise, our companies have been looking at a number of promising projects in Senegal, including those in the oil and gas industry, ship-building and fishing sectors."

"There are also opportunities to develop military cooperation," Lavrov noted adding that humanitarian and cultural ties between Russia and Senegal had always been thriving.

Lavrov also pointed out that Russia was "quite satisfied" regarding its cooperation with Senegal within the United Nations and on other international platforms.

Cooperation with Gazprom

Senegal invited Russian gas giant Gazprom to explore and develop the West African nation’s oil fields, the country’s Foreign Minister Mankeur Ndiaye said.

"We are counting on attracting additional investments from Russia to Senegal. Recently, major oil fields have been discovered in our country," Ndiaye highlighted.

"We would like Gazprom’s representatives to enter our market and seal the appropriate agreements for developing these deposits," Senegal’s top envoy stressed.

"We would be happy to receive representatives of Gazprom. We anticipate that they will come to our country and consider the possibilities for the fields’ development, exploration and production," he noted.