Russia, Saudi Arabia share aspiration for fighting jointly the terrorism - speaker

RIYADH, April 16. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the parliament's upper house) Valentina Matviyenko said Russia and Saudi Arabia share the aspiration for consolidation in fighting international terrorism.

"We have certain disputes in approaches to settlement of conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, but still we have more in common - we share the aspiration to fight, to unite the efforts in fighting the international terrorism, IS (outlawed in Russia Islamic State terrorist group), Jabhat al-Nusra and others," she said after a meeting with speaker of Saudi Arabia's Majlis Al-Shura Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh.

"The ongoing contacts at the highest, high levels, between ministries and authorities, between our foreign ministries, and parliaments help us in learning better approaches of each other, to bring closer those approaches and to unite efforts in fighting the biggest evil, the biggest threat, - the terrorism," she said.

The speaker is visiting Saudi Arabia. The visit will continue to April 17. The key topics on the agenda are development of bilateral relations and topics related to fighting the international terrorism.