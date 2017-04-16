Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Saudi Arabia share aspiration for fighting jointly the terrorism - speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 16, 12:17 UTC+3 Russia
The speaker is visiting Saudi Arabia. The key topics on the agenda are development of bilateral relations and topics related to fighting the international terrorism
Share
1 pages in this article

RIYADH, April 16. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the parliament's upper house) Valentina Matviyenko said Russia and Saudi Arabia share the aspiration for consolidation in fighting international terrorism.

"We have certain disputes in approaches to settlement of conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, but still we have more in common - we share the aspiration to fight, to unite the efforts in fighting the international terrorism, IS (outlawed in Russia Islamic State terrorist group), Jabhat al-Nusra and others," she said after a meeting with speaker of Saudi Arabia's Majlis Al-Shura Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh.

"The ongoing contacts at the highest, high levels, between ministries and authorities, between our foreign ministries, and parliaments help us in learning better approaches of each other, to bring closer those approaches and to unite efforts in fighting the biggest evil, the biggest threat, - the terrorism," she said.

The speaker is visiting Saudi Arabia. The visit will continue to April 17. The key topics on the agenda are development of bilateral relations and topics related to fighting the international terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Medvedev attend Patriarchal Easter service in Moscow
2
Putin greets Orthodox believers on Easter Sunday
3
Russia against use of chemical weapons - Federation Council speaker
4
Russia rejects reports of Su-24 bomber deliveries to Syria
5
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
6
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
7
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама