Chechnya’s leader, top cleric discuss struggle against terrorist ideology

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 16, 8:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the spread of Wahhabism must be contained at all directions
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has met with the North Caucasus republic’s spiritual leader, Mufti Salah-Haji Medjiyev, to discuss struggle against the ideology of terrorism and extremism.

"I met with Mufti Salah-Haji Medjiyev and other clerics on Saturday. We discussed primary objectives to prevent the proliferation of the ideology of terrorism and extremism," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram page early on Sunday.

"The enemies of the people of Chechnya and entire Russia continue their attempts to destabilize the situation and recruit young people to commit grave crimes," he said.

Kadyrov said the spread of Wahhabism must be contained at all directions.

"I also noted that we need to crack down on the ideology of Wahhabism that brought all woes that our people had to face. We must cut all possible routes and prevent this disease from spreading. In mosques, on TV, on social networks, through mobile devices we need to tell the people about the threat that these hounds of hell pose," he added.

