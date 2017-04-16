Chechnya’s leader, top cleric discuss struggle against terrorist ideology

Millions of Christians worldwide celebrate EasterSociety & Culture April 16, 6:30
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — mediaWorld April 16, 2:49
Putin, Medvedev attend Patriarchal Easter service in MoscowSociety & Culture April 16, 0:59
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017Society & Culture April 16, 0:46
Holy Fire brought to Patriarchal Easter service in MoscowSociety & Culture April 15, 23:46
Russia, Qatar cooperate successfully in investments, energy — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 15, 22:32
Russia, US team up on mission to VenusScience & Space April 15, 22:17
Doha ready to provide security for OPCW inspectors in SyriaWorld April 15, 22:06
Outside players should signal support of ceasefire in Syria — LavrovWorld April 15, 22:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has met with the North Caucasus republic’s spiritual leader, Mufti Salah-Haji Medjiyev, to discuss struggle against the ideology of terrorism and extremism.
"I met with Mufti Salah-Haji Medjiyev and other clerics on Saturday. We discussed primary objectives to prevent the proliferation of the ideology of terrorism and extremism," Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram page early on Sunday.
"The enemies of the people of Chechnya and entire Russia continue their attempts to destabilize the situation and recruit young people to commit grave crimes," he said.
Kadyrov said the spread of Wahhabism must be contained at all directions.
"I also noted that we need to crack down on the ideology of Wahhabism that brought all woes that our people had to face. We must cut all possible routes and prevent this disease from spreading. In mosques, on TV, on social networks, through mobile devices we need to tell the people about the threat that these hounds of hell pose," he added.