Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian position is the Syrian opposition promised to provide security for inspectors

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 15, 14:29 UTC+3
However, Washington concluded that Damascus had used chemical weapons
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s position is the Syrian opposition promised security of the international experts as they investigate into a possible use of the sarin agent in the Syrian province of Idlib, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference following his talks with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Saturday.

More news on
CONFLICT IN SYRIA
© IHA via AP
Kremlin says Russia opposes groundless accusations over chemical attack
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism

He said the international group of experts should have full access both to the aerodrome, which is controlled by the government, and to the incident site, which is under control of the armed opposition.

"Thus, I believe, there are no reasons to investigate remotely into this incident, like POCW is going to do," the foreign minister said. "We have corrected it (the organization) and will insist it fulfilled the obligations more thoroughly."

"The Syrian government has invited officially the experts to participate in the investigation by sending to the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a respective invitation," the Russian minister said. "As for the districts, which are controlled by the opposition, leader of the so-called High Negotiations Committee Riyad Hijab announced publicly he is ready for all the support for the investigation."

"My view is this includes also guarantees for safe access to that part of the Idlib Province," Lavrov added.

According to data of the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian warplanes delivered an air strike on April 4 that hit workshops where terrorists were producing munitions with chemical agents supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo.

However, Washington concluded that Damascus had used chemical weapons. As a result, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the military aerodrome in the province of Homs, from which, as Washington believed, a chemical attack had allegedly started. The missile strike killed 10 people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
Troops in west Russia to hold drills with upgraded air defense missile systems
3
Moscow calls for transparent investigation of Syria chemical incident
4
Russia rejects reports of Su-24 bomber deliveries to Syria
5
Russia’s new humanoid robot F.E.D.O.R. practices target shooting
6
Russia interested in discussing Syrian settlement with Qatar - Lavrov
7
Russian singer says she is happy over being chosen as Eurovision contestant
TOP STORIES
Реклама