Gorbachev points to elements of new Cold War — Bild

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 14, 23:20 UTC+3 BERLIN
"Rhetoric used by politicians and senior military commanders is getting more and more belligerent, tough doctrines have been emerging," ex-USSR president said
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

BERLIN, April 14. /TASS/. The current global situation contains elements of a new Cold War,  Mikhail Gorbachev said in an interview with the German Bild newspaper published on its website on Friday.

"Rhetoric used by politicians and senior military commanders is getting more and more belligerent, tough doctrines have been emerging," Gorbachev said. "The media have been spreading the news stirring up tensions. Relations between large powers have been deteriorating so one gets a feeling that the world is getting ready for a new war," he added. "In other words, there are all elements of a new Cold War,," Gorbachev concluded.

Persons
Mikhail Gorbachev
Topics
Foreign policy
