Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign Ministry denies Russia supplied weapons to Croatia in 1990s

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 14, 22:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The ministry has rejected the Croatian media’s reports saying that in the 1990s, Moscow had allegedly violated the UN embargo by supplying weapons to Zagreb
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the Croatian media’s reports saying that in the 1990s, Moscow had allegedly violated the UN embargo by supplying weapons, including S-300 missile complexes, to Zagreb.

Read also
Mikhail Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev: A new Union is possible

"Russia has been abiding by its international obligations, including those concerning the embargo on arms shipments to the warring sides during the Yugoslav crisis of 1991-1995," the foreign ministry’s deputy spokesman Artyom Kozhin said on Friday. "We consider these media reports to be a provocation which distorts the facts aiming at denigrating Russia’s policy towards the Balkans," he added.

"Any references to the Russian ambassador to Zagreb are particularly unacceptable in connection with this fake news. Those who invent it are the only ones to blame," Kozhin stressed.

A number of Croatian media outlets earlier reported that Russia had allegedly supplied weapons to Zagreb during the armed conflicts on the territory of former Yugoslavia, although weapons supplies had been banned by the United Nations. These media reports cited unnamed sources.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia rejects reports of Su-24 bomber deliveries to Syria
3
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border
4
Moscow calls for transparent investigation of Syria chemical incident
5
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
6
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
7
Troops in west Russia to hold drills with upgraded air defense missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама