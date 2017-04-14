Foreign Ministry denies Russia supplied weapons to Croatia in 1990s

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the Croatian media’s reports saying that in the 1990s, Moscow had allegedly violated the UN embargo by supplying weapons, including S-300 missile complexes, to Zagreb.

"Russia has been abiding by its international obligations, including those concerning the embargo on arms shipments to the warring sides during the Yugoslav crisis of 1991-1995," the foreign ministry’s deputy spokesman Artyom Kozhin said on Friday. "We consider these media reports to be a provocation which distorts the facts aiming at denigrating Russia’s policy towards the Balkans," he added.

"Any references to the Russian ambassador to Zagreb are particularly unacceptable in connection with this fake news. Those who invent it are the only ones to blame," Kozhin stressed.

A number of Croatian media outlets earlier reported that Russia had allegedly supplied weapons to Zagreb during the armed conflicts on the territory of former Yugoslavia, although weapons supplies had been banned by the United Nations. These media reports cited unnamed sources.