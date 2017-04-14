Putin earned $157,700 in 2016

Russia’s PM Medvedev earned $153,000 in 2016Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 15:58
MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin earned 8.858 mln rubles ($157.712) in 2016, down 33,000 rubles ($591) compared with 2015, according to the tax return posted on the Kremlin’s official website.
Last year Putin’s monthly income amounted to 738,000 rubles ($13,178), down from around 741,000 rubles ($13,232) in 2015.
The president also declared ownership of a tract of land (1,500 square meters), a 77-square-foot apartment, and a garage (18 square meters). Also, Putin owns a 153.7-square-foot apartment. All property declared by Putin is in Russia.
Among Putin's official assets are two vintage Volga sedans as well as a Niva and a Skif tent trailer.
In 2013, the Russian president earned more than 3.6 mln rubles (about $100,000 at the time), in 2014 - 7.6 mln rubles, in 2015 - around 8.9 mln rubles.