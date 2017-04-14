Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s PM Medvedev earned $153,000 in 2016

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 14, 15:58 UTC+3
This is nearly $3,200 smaller than in 2015
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Astafiev/Russian government's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earned 8.6 mln rubles ($153,000) in 2016, according to the tax return posted on the official website of the government. This is nearly 181,000 rubles ($3,200) smaller than in 2015, when Medvedev’s earnings totaled 8.8 mln rubles ($156,800).

According to the return, monthly salary of the Russian Prime Minister amounted to approximately 715,000 rubles ($12,700) last year.

Read also
PM Medvedev comments on recent anti-corruption protests

Contracted income of the Prime Minister is due to reduction of the deposit amount and interest thereon, press service of the Russian government said. "The decline is related to reduction of the bank deposit amount and payment of interest thereon," the press service added.

The return does not contain any other changes in respect of movable or immovable property.

Medvedev is owner of an apartment in Russia with the area of 367.8 square meters. Furthermore, the Prime Minister holds a land plot with the area of 47 ares in Russia on lease conditions (for the term of 49 years).

As before, the Prime Minister owns two vintage cars - Soviet GAZ-20 Pobeda produced in 1948 and GAZ-21 Volga manufactured in 1962.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border
3
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
4
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
5
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism
6
Kremlin warns against provocations as North Korea tensions mount
7
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
TOP STORIES
Реклама