Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Signing peace treaty with Russia is Japan’s priority task — politician

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 14, 2:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Muneo Suzuki said a good relations between of Tokyo and Moscow would benefit global stability
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The signing of a peace treaty with Moscow is Japan’s most important objective in relations with Russia, a senior Japanese politician told TASS Thursday while on a business visit to Moscow.

Read also
Tokyo-hosted 2+2 talks indicate Japan’s intention to boost dialogue — Lavrov

"For Japan, the priority task in relations with Russia is to sign a peace treaty," said Muneo Suzuki, the founder and leader of the the New Party Daichi and an unofficial adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Russian affairs.

"The fact that great powers like Russia and Japan have no peace treaty keeps surprising me. I’m sure that Russia, the world’s number one energy power, and Japan, which has the world’s highest potential in applied technologies, could join efforts, and it would be a great contribution to global stability," Suzuki said.

He said that "the warm relationship of trust" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has laid a solid foundation for bilateral relations.

"Prime Minister Abe is scheduled to visit Russia and meet President Putin on April 27-28. If we look at the dynamics of the previous 16 meetings of the leaders of our countries, we will see that the degree of trust between Abe and Putin grows with each meeting," the Japanese politician said.

According to Suzuki, the people of Japan appreciate the popularity of Japanese culture in Russia and the Russian president’s fondness for it.

"President Putin practices judo, and it is very important for the Japanese people that Putin understands the way things are done in judo and in Japan in general: everything begins with a polite bow to show mutual respect, and everything ends with a polite bow as well," he said.

"The Russian leader has a grasp of these communication standards, typical for the people of Japan. I think that it is important that we have this kind of understanding - this common approach at the cultural level, at the level of friendly relations, at the level of trust," the Japanese politician went on.

According to Suzuki, Moscow and Tokyo have entered the period of good relations, that followed the "decade of vacuum" in bilateral relations under former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi.

‘We overcame this vacuum when incumbent Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was re-elected to the post. We have again returned to good bilateral relations as was under the leadership of Ryutaro Hashimoto (1996-1998), Keizo Obuchi (1998-2000) and Yoshiro Mori (2000-2001)," Suzuki said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
US inaugurates its largest non-nuclear bomb dropping it on Afghanistan
5
Turkey about to make final decision on S-400 contract with Russia — minister
6
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
7
Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама