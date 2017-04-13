Investigators accuse 4 participants in Moscow unauthorized rally of attack on police

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has ruled to arrest four persons accused of using violence against police and the National Guard in the March 26 unauthorized rally in the Russian capital, the court told TASS on Thursday.

"The court has granted the investigators’ request and chosen arrest for four suspects of the case until July 12 as a measure of restraint," the court said.

The investigation has established the complicity of Alexander Shpakov born in 1977, Stanislav Zimovets born in 1985, Yuri Kuliy born in 1989 and Andrei Kosykh born in 1986 in committing a crime stipulated by article 318 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("The Use of Violence against a Representative of Authorities"). All of them were detained by the personnel of the Russian Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

According to the investigators, the detainees used violence against representatives of authorities during the unauthorized rally.

"For example, Shpakov who was in Tverskaya Street and was trying to open the door to the police’s bus where other detainees were staying dealt several punches on the face of a policeman. Kosykh hit the head of a policeman at an underground pass of the Tverskaya metro station and then kicked a policeman in the head in the area of Malaya Dmitrovka Street, after which the policeman fell and lost consciousness," the Investigative Committee spokeswoman said.

Suspect Zimovets hurled a brick at a policeman from behind and disappeared in the crowd while Kuliy also committed an attack on a policeman, the spokeswoman said.

By now, investigators have gathered convincing evidence, including video records confirming the guilt of the criminal case suspects. Moreover, Kosykh and Kuliy voluntarily gave detailed testimony on the circumstances of the crimes and admitted their guilt in full, the spokeswoman said.

As the Investigative Committee said, the organizers of the unauthorized rally were misleading citizens, claiming that the protest had been agreed with the city’s authorities in an established procedure.

"During the investigation, this information is finding its confirmation," the Investigative Committee spokeswoman said.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Department for High-Profile Investigation is investigating a criminal case of the unlawful actions by participants of an unauthorized mass event in Pushkinskaya Square in downtown Moscow and adjacent territory on March 26 on three counts of Russia’s Criminal Code: article 213 ("Hooliganism"), article 317 (Attempt on the Life of a Law Enforcement Officer") and article 318 ("The Use of Violence against a Representative of Authorities").

"Investigative measures are also being carried out with other suspects as part of the criminal case. The investigation continues," Investigative Committee spokeswoman Petrenko said.