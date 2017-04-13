Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investigators accuse 4 participants in Moscow unauthorized rally of attack on police

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 19:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the investigators, the detainees used violence against representatives of authorities during the unauthorized rally in Moscow on March 26
Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has ruled to arrest four persons accused of using violence against police and the National Guard in the March 26 unauthorized rally in the Russian capital, the court told TASS on Thursday.

"The court has granted the investigators’ request and chosen arrest for four suspects of the case until July 12 as a measure of restraint," the court said.

Read also
Kremlin airs its views on 'mass protests' in Russia

The investigation has established the complicity of Alexander Shpakov born in 1977, Stanislav Zimovets born in 1985, Yuri Kuliy born in 1989 and Andrei Kosykh born in 1986 in committing a crime stipulated by article 318 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("The Use of Violence against a Representative of Authorities"). All of them were detained by the personnel of the Russian Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

According to the investigators, the detainees used violence against representatives of authorities during the unauthorized rally.

"For example, Shpakov who was in Tverskaya Street and was trying to open the door to the police’s bus where other detainees were staying dealt several punches on the face of a policeman. Kosykh hit the head of a policeman at an underground pass of the Tverskaya metro station and then kicked a policeman in the head in the area of Malaya Dmitrovka Street, after which the policeman fell and lost consciousness," the Investigative Committee spokeswoman said.

Suspect Zimovets hurled a brick at a policeman from behind and disappeared in the crowd while Kuliy also committed an attack on a policeman, the spokeswoman said.

By now, investigators have gathered convincing evidence, including video records confirming the guilt of the criminal case suspects. Moreover, Kosykh and Kuliy voluntarily gave detailed testimony on the circumstances of the crimes and admitted their guilt in full, the spokeswoman said.

Read also
Lavrov slams West’s reaction to protests across Russia as usual double-standards

As the Investigative Committee said, the organizers of the unauthorized rally were misleading citizens, claiming that the protest had been agreed with the city’s authorities in an established procedure.

"During the investigation, this information is finding its confirmation," the Investigative Committee spokeswoman said.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Department for High-Profile Investigation is investigating a criminal case of the unlawful actions by participants of an unauthorized mass event in Pushkinskaya Square in downtown Moscow and adjacent territory on March 26 on three counts of Russia’s Criminal Code: article 213 ("Hooliganism"), article 317 (Attempt on the Life of a Law Enforcement Officer") and article 318 ("The Use of Violence against a Representative of Authorities").

"Investigative measures are also being carried out with other suspects as part of the criminal case. The investigation continues," Investigative Committee spokeswoman Petrenko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
5
Lavrov doubtful talks with Tillerson will show any results soon
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Реклама