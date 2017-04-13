Putin to attend Eurasian Economic Union, post-Soviet military bloc summits on April 14

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit and in the informal meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Friday, April 14, in Bishkek, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"In Bishkek he will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the EAEU’s supreme body, where the results of the period under review will be summed up," he said, adding that the leaders will also consider the main targets of the member-states’ macroeconomic policy for 2017-2018.

Also, "the discussion will focus on the issue of granting Moldova an observer status within the EAEU," Peskov added. As reported earlier, the country’s President Igor Dodon also plans to attend the summit in Bishkek.

The meeting on Friday will also focus on the issues of preparation and implementation of free trade zone agreements with a number of countries. Particularly, "consultations with Tehran on a temporary preferential agreement have almost been completed," Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, an informal meeting of heads of the CSTO member-countries will be also held in Bishkek on April 14, with restricted attendance and floating agenda.