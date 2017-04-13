Putin, National Security Council discuss Russian-US relations

Russia’s Channel One cancels broadcast of 2017 Eurovision Song ContestWorld April 13, 19:42
Investigators accuse 4 participants in Moscow unauthorized rally of attack on policeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 19:14
Russia's Yakutia plans inviting tourists to Arctic deposits of diamondsBusiness & Economy April 13, 19:10
Russian football authorities license newly-built arena in St. Petersburg for matchesSport April 13, 18:49
Russia’s GDP for 2017 estimated at 2% — premierBusiness & Economy April 13, 18:47
BRICS states strongly condemn use of chemical weaponsWorld April 13, 18:44
Russian expert says Moscow conference on Afghanistan may help solve crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 18:42
German top diplomat says talks with Russia crucial for resolving Syrian conflictWorld April 13, 18:35
Russian director Zvyagintsev’s new film Loveless joins Cannes Film Festival lineupSociety & Culture April 13, 18:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Syria and the prospects for Russian-US relations with permanent members of the National Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
According to him, "the meeting’s participants exchanged views on the situation in Syria." "In this regard, the current state of Russian-US relations and the prospects for their development were discussed," he noted.
The Russian president’s weekly meeting with permanent members of the national security council came one day after talks held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and their meeting with Putin.
At Thursday’s meeting, "social and economic issues facing the country were also touched upon," the Russian presidential spokesman added.