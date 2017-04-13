Putin, National Security Council discuss Russian-US relations

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Syria and the prospects for Russian-US relations with permanent members of the National Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, "the meeting’s participants exchanged views on the situation in Syria." "In this regard, the current state of Russian-US relations and the prospects for their development were discussed," he noted.

The Russian president’s weekly meeting with permanent members of the national security council came one day after talks held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and their meeting with Putin.

At Thursday’s meeting, "social and economic issues facing the country were also touched upon," the Russian presidential spokesman added.