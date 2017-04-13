Putin to hold talks with China’s top-level officials next week

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Next week Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for another round of meetings with high-ranking officials from the Chinese government, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov said that today President Putin was scheduled for a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli, "who is a frequent guest or our country."

"It is worth mentioning that next week will see more meetings with Chinese partners since the traffic of our guests is very intense," Peskov told journalists.

"The Russian president is traditionally maintaining contacts with Chinese partners and the fact that he regularly holds meetings with heads of departments that are vitally important for our bilateral ties reiterates the significance, which the president pays to the development of the strategic and partnership relations with China," Peskov added.

China’s Vice Premier Gaoli, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, said on Wednesday that he already held a meeting with Alexei Miller, the CEO of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, and planned another meeting with Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

The high-ranking Chinese official also held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and noted following the meeting that China hoped for new important agreements to be reached with Russia at the upcoming top-level meetings.