Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to hold talks with China’s top-level officials next week

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 14:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Next week Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for another round of meetings with high-ranking officials from the Chinese government, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov said that today President Putin was scheduled for a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli, "who is a frequent guest or our country."

Read also
Putin says Russian-Chinese ties reached unprecedentedly high level

"It is worth mentioning that next week will see more meetings with Chinese partners since the traffic of our guests is very intense," Peskov told journalists.

"The Russian president is traditionally maintaining contacts with Chinese partners and the fact that he regularly holds meetings with heads of departments that are vitally important for our bilateral ties reiterates the significance, which the president pays to the development of the strategic and partnership relations with China," Peskov added.

China’s Vice Premier Gaoli, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, said on Wednesday that he already held a meeting with Alexei Miller, the CEO of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, and planned another meeting with Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

The high-ranking Chinese official also held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and noted following the meeting that China hoped for new important agreements to be reached with Russia at the upcoming top-level meetings.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
4
Kremlin says strident rhetoric of Russia's deputy UN ambassador was reasonable
5
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
6
Putin to hold talks with China’s top-level officials next week
7
Press review: Tillerson's Moscow visit wrap-up and Kazakhstan's alphabet swap
TOP STORIES
Реклама