Lavrov says results of talks with Tillerson may manifest themselves after a while

Scientists unlock secret to boosting lithium-ion batteries’ efficiency and durabilityScience & Space April 13, 14:14
Russian Justice Ministry to appeal ECHR ruling in Beslan hostage crisis caseRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 13:55
Russia and Belarus agree on gas price, oil suppliesBusiness & Economy April 13, 13:27
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-ZorWorld April 13, 13:20
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020sMilitary & Defense April 13, 13:18
Kremlin castigates ECHR conclusions in Beslan terror case as unacceptableRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 13:00
Press review: Tillerson's Moscow visit wrap-up and Kazakhstan's alphabet swapPress Review April 13, 13:00
Kremlin says strident rhetoric of Russia's deputy UN ambassador was reasonableRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 12:58
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with TillersonRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 12:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The results of Wednesday’s negotiations with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held on Wednesday may manifest themselves after a while, but a number of issues will be addressed in a day-to-day mode, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"I like the way we spent yesterday. First and foremost, there was an important conversation with President Vladimir Putin. It lasted for about two hours. Also, we had held talks in the Kremlin before that," Lavrov said. "After the news conference we had an informal conversation for about an hour about the emerging opportunities."
"The results of the talks may take a while to manifest themselves," Lavrov said. "At least we agreed to establish day-to-day on-line dialog on a number of major issues, including the inventorying of the problems that were created by the previous administration in bilateral relations, as well as mechanisms on matters related with the implementation of the agreements we have in the military-political sphere and the mechanisms that are expected to narrow disagreements or improve the understanding of each other’s positions on various regional crises, first and foremost, the Syrian settlement."
Tillerson was not prepared to accept Russia’s proposal to make a joint initiative on setting up a special group to investigate the alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, in Syria’s Idlib, Lavrov said.
Moscow suggested that the group should consist of representatives of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and also experts of Russia, the United States and countries of the region.
"It seemed to me that Tillerson had a positive view on this idea and promised to work on it," Lavrov said. "We even said that Russia jointly with the US should put forward this initiative. But he was not ready for this."