Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says results of talks with Tillerson may manifest themselves after a while

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 12:39 UTC+3
"At least we agreed to establish day-to-day on-line dialog on a number of major issues," Russia's top diplomat said
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The results of Wednesday’s negotiations with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held on Wednesday may manifest themselves after a while, but a number of issues will be addressed in a day-to-day mode, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Read also
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting round-up

"I like the way we spent yesterday. First and foremost, there was an important conversation with President Vladimir Putin. It lasted for about two hours. Also, we had held talks in the Kremlin before that," Lavrov said. "After the news conference we had an informal conversation for about an hour about the emerging opportunities."

"The results of the talks may take a while to manifest themselves," Lavrov said. "At least we agreed to establish day-to-day on-line dialog on a number of major issues, including the inventorying of the problems that were created by the previous administration in bilateral relations, as well as mechanisms on matters related with the implementation of the agreements we have in the military-political sphere and the mechanisms that are expected to narrow disagreements or improve the understanding of each other’s positions on various regional crises, first and foremost, the Syrian settlement."

Tillerson rejects proposal to probe alleged chemical attack in Syria 

Tillerson was not prepared to accept Russia’s proposal to make a joint initiative on setting up a special group to investigate the alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, in Syria’s Idlib, Lavrov said.

Moscow suggested that the group should consist of representatives of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and also experts of Russia, the United States and countries of the region.

"It seemed to me that Tillerson had a positive view on this idea and promised to work on it," Lavrov said. "We even said that Russia jointly with the US should put forward this initiative. But he was not ready for this."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
4
Kremlin says strident rhetoric of Russia's deputy UN ambassador was reasonable
5
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
6
Putin to hold talks with China’s top-level officials next week
7
Press review: Tillerson's Moscow visit wrap-up and Kazakhstan's alphabet swap
TOP STORIES
Реклама