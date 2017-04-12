Back to Main page
Russian diplomat says long gaps in Geneva talks on Syria unacceptable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 19:39 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
The diplomat notes Moscow wants all participants in the Geneva talks to 'continue search for mutually acceptable political solutions'
UNITED NATIONS, April 12. /TASS/. There should be no long gaps in the Geneva talks involving the Syrian government and opposition, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to him, Russia supports the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and expects him to step up his activities. "We expect the Geneva process to continue sustainably. There should be no long gaps," the Russian diplomat added.

Safronkov pointed to the 2016 situation when it took the stakeholders several months to resume talks. He called on the UN special envoy to continue his efforts. "Painstaking work should be continued to encourage the Syrian delegations to build dialogue and search for common denominators," the Russian deputy permanent representative noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, de Mistura said that he was ready to resume talks between Damascus and the opposition in May. The previous round of the intra-Syrian talks was held in Geneva on March 23-31. According to the UN special envoy, there was some progress but no breakthrough.

The Russian deputy permanent representative pointed out that Moscow wanted all participants in the Geneva talks to "continue a meaningful search for mutually acceptable political solutions." "In this regard, we have been maintaining contacts with the Syrian authorities as well as with various opposition groups," Safronkov added. "It is the Syrian people who should decide Syria’s future," Safronkov said calling upon the western countries to abandon the idea of changing the government in Damascus.

