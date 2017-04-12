Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian foreign ministry says Russia, US discuss START Treaty

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 19:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Delegations of Russia and the United States have discussed issues related to the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Delegations of Russia and the United States have discussed issues related to the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) at the 13th session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the Russian-US START treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Russian and US delegations continued the discussion of practical issues related to the implementation of the treaty," the statement reads.

Read also

Pentagon notes US withdrawal from new Start Treaty would risk touching off arms race
Russia has no plans to change new START Treaty — diplomat
Russia is ready to discuss START-III Treaty revision with US
Russian MP: Washington, Moscow complying with New Start Treaty commitments

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign Minister
5
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
6
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
7
Russian foreign ministry says Russia, US discuss START Treaty
TOP STORIES
Реклама