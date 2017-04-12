Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says Russia to continue efforts to return Viktor Bout home

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 17:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
There are no legal means left to defend Russian national Viktor Bout within the US legal system, Maria Zakharova says
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. There are no legal means left to defend Russian national Viktor Bout within the US legal system but the Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to provide him with consular and legal assistance seeking to return him home, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Read also
Viktor Bout
Businessman Bout jailed in US hopes for Russian government assisstance

She pointed out that on April 3, the United States Supreme Court had rejected to grant certiorari on the case of Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison term in the United States on arms smuggling charges. "The Court did not provide any reasons for making this decision," the Russian diplomat noted. "The Russian’s attorneys proved that the appeals court and the District Court for the Southern District of New York had applied wrong legal criteria to assess the facts pointing to the prosecutor’s office keeping exculpatory evidence from the defense attorney."

"The decision made by the US Supreme Court actually completes the appeal procedure, so there are no legal means left to Viktor Bout within the US legal system," Zakharova stressed. "The Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to defend the rights of the Russian national, keep an eye on this situation and provide him with consular and legal assistance seeking to return him home as soon as possible."

Bout case

Bout was detained in the Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 on a warrant issued by a local court at Washington’s request. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, deemed terrorist by the US. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $15 million.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign Minister
5
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
6
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
7
Russian foreign ministry says Russia, US discuss START Treaty
TOP STORIES
Реклама