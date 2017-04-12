Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin

Press review: Tillerson talks North Korea with Moscow and EU seeks neutral meeting groundPress Review April 12, 13:00
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There is a certain possibility," Peskov said. "You know the talks between the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of state are currently under way, and if they later decide to report on the results of these talks to the head of state, we will let you know."
Lavrov and Tillerson are expected to discuss bilateral relations, the Syrian conflict, the situation in Ukraine and on the Korean peninsula and other key issues.