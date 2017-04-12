Back to Main page
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 13:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is now holding talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may receive Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is a certain possibility," Peskov said. "You know the talks between the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of state are currently under way, and if they later decide to report on the results of these talks to the head of state, we will let you know."

Lavrov and Tillerson are expected to discuss bilateral relations, the Syrian conflict, the situation in Ukraine and on the Korean peninsula and other key issues.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
