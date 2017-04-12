Putin explains purposes of Russia's military campaign in Syria

Press review: Tillerson talks North Korea with Moscow and EU seeks neutral meeting groundPress Review April 12, 13:00
Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:48
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:47
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:38
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:19
Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assetsBusiness & Economy April 12, 12:09
Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy towards Syria remains enigmaticRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:26
Putin vows he won’t allow color revolutions in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:24
Nearly 20 aviation and 40 air defense units protect CIS airspaceMilitary & Defense April 12, 11:05
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s military campaign in Syria should prevent the return of terrorists to Russia’s territory, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel.
"Our servicemen, our grouping that fights against international terrorists on another territory, not in Russia, are doing this so that no one could come back here," Putin said.
However, "if this ever happens, it shows that we have made the right choice," the president noted, stressing: "We should make every effort to minimize this return."
Earlier, Putin said in the interview with the Mir 24 TV channel that a decision to grant the Russian citizenship may be reversed if an individual to whom it was granted has joined the Islamic State.