Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin explains purposes of Russia's military campaign in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 10:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian operation in Syria: one year on

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s military campaign in Syria should prevent the return of terrorists to Russia’s territory, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel.

"Our servicemen, our grouping that fights against international terrorists on another territory, not in Russia, are doing this so that no one could come back here," Putin said.

However, "if this ever happens, it shows that we have made the right choice," the president noted, stressing: "We should make every effort to minimize this return."

Earlier, Putin said in the interview with the Mir 24 TV channel that a decision to grant the Russian citizenship may be reversed if an individual to whom it was granted has joined the Islamic State.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
3
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
4
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
5
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама