Putin explains purposes of Russia's military campaign in Syria

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s military campaign in Syria should prevent the return of terrorists to Russia’s territory, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel.

"Our servicemen, our grouping that fights against international terrorists on another territory, not in Russia, are doing this so that no one could come back here," Putin said.

However, "if this ever happens, it shows that we have made the right choice," the president noted, stressing: "We should make every effort to minimize this return."

Earlier, Putin said in the interview with the Mir 24 TV channel that a decision to grant the Russian citizenship may be reversed if an individual to whom it was granted has joined the Islamic State.