Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman downplays talk on G8 format revival

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 1:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In an interview with Russia’s Vesti FM radio, Maria Zakharova described the rumors as "some kind of cheap speculations"
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has downplayed the ongoing rhetoric about the possible return to the G8 format of international negotiations.

In an interview with Russia’s Vesti FM radio, Maria Zakharova said the issue of resuming talks in the G8 format was voiced only by representatives "of the opposite side" and described it as "some kind of cheap speculations."

Read also
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
Premier says Italy will use its G7 presidency to mend relations with Russia

"If they (G7 members) make any decision (on G8 format revival) - then it will be considered (by Moscow). If not, then why talking about it? Their words are not followed by any kind of actions," the spokeswoman said.

The G8 format of negotiations was created in 1997, when Russia joined the Group of Seven industrialized nations (G7) - the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan.

Moscow discontinued its participation in the meetings that bring together the leaders of the world’s leading powers due to tensions in relations with the West over the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

On May 26-27, the Italian city of Taormina will host the G7 summit. During his speech at the Atlantic Council last month, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano expressed hope that the upcoming meeting in Italy will be "the last G7 summit" followed by the revival of the G8 format.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to put upgraded strategic bombers on serial production
2
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
3
Russian-made ‘eternal’ disc to store data for 100,000 years
4
Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year
5
Borussia Dortmund player seriously injured in bus blast — club spokesman
6
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
7
Putin: Russia has data on new provocations planned against Syrian authorities
TOP STORIES
Реклама