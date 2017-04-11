Russian, Iranian defense ministers say US actions in Syria help Islamic State

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
MOSCOW, April 11./TASS/. In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the defense ministers of Russia and Iran, Sergey Shoigu and Hossein Dehqan, discussed the situation in the region following a US missile strike on Syria and said it runs counter to international law and encourages terrorists, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
It said the telephone conversation had been requested by the Iranian side. "The ministers discussed the situation in the region developing after the US carried out a missile strike at Shayrat airbase," it said. "They qualified the US actions as contravening international law and helping Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other terrorist organizations get more active," the ministry said.
The ministers also discussed coordinating action in Syria to continue fight against international terrorism, the press service said.