Kremlin says additional contacts with Erdogan not planned at the moment

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 11, 16:17 UTC+3
The Kremlin spokesman acknowledged the existence of different approaches of the two leaders to assessing the US actions in Syria
Read also
Erdogan says military cooperation important for both Russia and Turkey

MOSCOW, April 11./TASS/. Additional contacts with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are not planned at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

"(Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov had contacts with the Turkish counterpart. So far no additional contacts with Erdogan are planned," Peskov said in reply to the query whether President Vladimir Putin planned contacts with Erdogan given different stances of the two leaders on US actions in Syria. He acknowledged the existence of different approaches to assessing the US actions in the region.

"Of course, there are differences," he added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
