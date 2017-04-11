Kremlin says additional contacts with Erdogan not planned at the moment

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
MOSCOW, April 11./TASS/. Additional contacts with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are not planned at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.
"(Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov had contacts with the Turkish counterpart. So far no additional contacts with Erdogan are planned," Peskov said in reply to the query whether President Vladimir Putin planned contacts with Erdogan given different stances of the two leaders on US actions in Syria. He acknowledged the existence of different approaches to assessing the US actions in the region.
"Of course, there are differences," he added.