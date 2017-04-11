Back to Main page
Two Russians accused of fighting on side of Ukraine’s far-right group in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 11, 9:24 UTC+3
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation against two Russians linked to the activity of Ukraine's Right Sector extremist group in Donbass, IC’s official spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Tuesday.

The investigators have obtained "enough data" confirming that Vyacheslav Donguzov and Vyacheslav Yasev fought on the side of the Right Sector group (outlawed in Russia) in combat actions in eastern Ukraine, she said. The criminal cases have been opened into "participation in extremist organization."

"According to investigators, Donguzov and Yasev, who supported the goals of the Right Sector organization, left Russia for Ukraine at different time and became volunteer fighters of the so-called Volunteer Ukrainian Corps of the Right Sector," Petrenko said.

"After that they actively participated in the combat actions in Ukraine’s southeast against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics on the side of this organization," she said, adding that they possessed firearms, rounds of ammunition, vehicles and means of communication.

Other Russians may be also held accountable for taking part in the Right Sector’s activity, Petrenko said.

