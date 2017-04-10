Back to Main page
Opposition leader Navalny released from administrative arrest

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 10, 15:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Navalny was detained during an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on March 26
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Opposition figurehead Alexey Navalny has been released from the administrative arrest for disobeying the police during an unauthorized rally in Moscow, head of Navalny’s campaign headquarters, Leonid Volkov, told reporters on Monday.

"Alexey has been released from the Konkovo police department," he said.

Navalny was detained during an unauthorized rally in central Moscow on March 26. According to the Moscow Regional Security Department, more than 600 people were detained.

Earlier, the organizers of the rally denied the Moscow authorities’ proposal for holding the demonstration in Moscow’s Sokolniki part or in the neighborhood of Maryino. Opposition organizations held the demonstration in the center of Moscow without coordination with the Moscow authorities.

Navalny was detained for refusing to leave the rally and for offering resistance. A court fined him 20,000 rubles ($350) for organizing unauthorized protests in Tverskaya Street and sentenced him to a 15-day arrest for resistance to police.

