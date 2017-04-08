Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Two more settlements join reconciliation process in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 08, 19:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In addition, another armed group has agreed to stop fighting. As a result, the number of these groups increased to 140
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Two populated localities in Syria have signed the cessation of hostilities agreements in the past 24 hours, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said on Saturday in a daily news bulletin.

"Over the past 24 hours, two agreements on joining the cessation of hostilities have been signed with the populated localities of Jabab and Mutbin in the Daraa province," the bulletin said. "The number of populated localities that joined the reconciliation process in Syria has increased to 1,446."

In addition, another armed group has agreed to stop fighting. As a result, the number of these groups increased to 140.

Russian observers at the Russian-Turkish joint commission, set up to monitor ceasefire violations, registered 14 violations of the nationwide ceasefire in the provinces of Damascus (7), Daraa (1), Latakia (2) and Hama (4) in the past 24 hours. The Turkish counterparts reported eight breaches, but none has been confirmed by Russian officers.

Over the past 24 hours, the Syrian government forces have recaptured 27 square kilometers. Overall, 3,792. square kilometers have been liberated.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force on 30 December 2016 in line with the truce deal sealed in an effort to find a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have agreed to the ceasefire. Russia and Turkey act as its guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on 23 February 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.

