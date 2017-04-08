Deputy foreign minister explains to Arab diplomats Russia’s views on Syrian settlement

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s presidential envoy on the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with heads of diplomatic missions of the League of Arab States member-countries, accredited in the Russian Federation, Russia’s approach to the Syrian settlement and results of the LAS’s summit.
Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry said the meeting was at the residence of the Sultanate of Oman in Moscow at the initiative of the Arab diplomatic corps.
"In response to the interest, demonstrated by the Arab ambassadors, Bogdanov in detail explained the principled and consistent approaches to the task of an early political settlement of the Syrian crisis, including in relation to the U.S. airstrike on April 7 on the airbase in Syria - a sovereign Arab country - in violation of the international law’s provisions and of the UN Charter," the foreign ministry said.
"In the course of the detained discussion, the parties touched upon results of the recent summit in Jordan, which featured a Russian representative as a traditional guest to forums of the kind," the statement reads.
The Russian representative delivered Russia’s estimations and comments on the current military-political situations in Libya and in Yemen and confirmed on the basis of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement of April 6, 2017, the persistent line of Moscow in favor of negotiation-based bilateral settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict, including the problem of Jerusalem.