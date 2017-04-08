Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deputy foreign minister explains to Arab diplomats Russia’s views on Syrian settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 08, 16:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In the course of the detained discussion, the parties touched upon results of the recent summit in Jordan
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s presidential envoy on the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with heads of diplomatic missions of the League of Arab States member-countries, accredited in the Russian Federation, Russia’s approach to the Syrian settlement and results of the LAS’s summit.

Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry said the meeting was at the residence of the Sultanate of Oman in Moscow at the initiative of the Arab diplomatic corps.

"In response to the interest, demonstrated by the Arab ambassadors, Bogdanov in detail explained the principled and consistent approaches to the task of an early political settlement of the Syrian crisis, including in relation to the U.S. airstrike on April 7 on the airbase in Syria - a sovereign Arab country - in violation of the international law’s provisions and of the UN Charter," the foreign ministry said.

"In the course of the detained discussion, the parties touched upon results of the recent summit in Jordan, which featured a Russian representative as a traditional guest to forums of the kind," the statement reads.

The Russian representative delivered Russia’s estimations and comments on the current military-political situations in Libya and in Yemen and confirmed on the basis of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement of April 6, 2017, the persistent line of Moscow in favor of negotiation-based bilateral settlement of the Palestine-Israel conflict, including the problem of Jerusalem.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама