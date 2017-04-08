Back to Main page
Spokesperson says Russian Foreign Ministry had contacts with US after strike at Syria base

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 08, 0:53 UTC+3
On Thursday night, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate
MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry had contacts with the U.S. after the U.S. Air Force missile strike at an airbase in Syria, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the ministry told Rossiya One channel on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Lavrov says US airstrike undermines efforts towards Syrian settlement

"We did have contacts with the Americans," she said. "On the whole, we have regular contacts with them at various levels but today we focused on the statements and the public reaction you've heard about."

She said that on Friday morning some leading US media had approached her with the question, What’s going on. "I explained then that it is their own country, their own president, their own domestic political games and it would be right to seek answers to their questions not in our country but in their own," she said.

On Thursday night, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) on a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Governorate. The attack came as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Governorate on April 4. The US authorities believe that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from that air base.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack killed four Syrian servicemen while another four were wounded and two went missing. Media reports say that nine civilians were also killed.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considered this attack to be an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the aggression was carried out under a false pretext.

Topics
Syrian conflict
