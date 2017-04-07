Russian Foreign Ministry had contacts with US after strike on Syrian airbase

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry had contacts with the U.S. after the U.S. Air Force missile strike on an airbase in Syria, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the ministry told Rossiya One channel on Friday,

"We did have contacts with the Americans," she said. "On the whole, we have regular contacts with them at various levels but today we focused on the statements and the public reaction you've heard about."