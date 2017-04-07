Putin expresses condolences to King of Sweden over Stockholm terror attack

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to King Karl XVI Gustaf in connection with the tragic aftermaths of a terrorist act committed in Stockholm earlier on Friday.

"People in our country have first-hand knowledge of the atrocities committed by international terrorism," he said in a message to the King of Sweden published at the Kremlin's official homepage. "At this hour of grieving the Russians are mourning together with the Swedish people."

Putin conveyed the words of support to families of the dead and wished the soonest possible recovery "to everyone affected by this crime."

A hijacked beer truck ploughed into a crowd of people on Stockholm’s downtown Drottninggatan pedestrian mall on Friday afternoon. Reports said from three to five people were killed and another eight, injured.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the incident was a terrorist act.