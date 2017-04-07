Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin expresses condolences to King of Sweden over Stockholm terror attack

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 07, 18:55 UTC+3
The incident took place on one of the city's major pedestrian streets on Friday
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Fredrik Sandberg

Read also
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to King Karl XVI Gustaf in connection with the tragic aftermaths of a terrorist act committed in Stockholm earlier on Friday.

"People in our country have first-hand knowledge of the atrocities committed by international terrorism," he said in a message to the King of Sweden published at the Kremlin's official homepage. "At this hour of grieving the Russians are mourning together with the Swedish people."

Putin conveyed the words of support to families of the dead and wished the soonest possible recovery "to everyone affected by this crime."

A hijacked beer truck ploughed into a crowd of people on Stockholm’s downtown Drottninggatan pedestrian mall on Friday afternoon. Reports said from three to five people were killed and another eight, injured.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the incident was a terrorist act.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against Russia
2
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'
3
Italy convenes special meeting on Syria at G7 summit
4
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
5
US senator urges Trump to realize Islamic State more dangerous than Assad
6
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across Russia
7
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
TOP STORIES
Реклама