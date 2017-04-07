Kremlin says Putin-Trump phone talks not planned yet

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Phone talks of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are not on the current agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"It is not planned at the moment," Peskov said.
He added that phone talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad are not on Friday’s schedule of the Russian leader.
Last night Trump ordered the launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria’s Sha'irat airbase.