Kremlin says Putin-Trump phone talks not planned yet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 07, 13:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Last night Trump ordered the launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria’s Sha'irat airbase
MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Phone talks of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are not on the current agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is not planned at the moment," Peskov said.

He added that phone talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad are not on Friday’s schedule of the Russian leader.

Last night Trump ordered the launch of 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria’s Sha'irat airbase.

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Syrian conflict
