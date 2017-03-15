Lavrov: Kiev’s transport blockade of Donbass contradicts common sense

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Kiev’s transport blockade of Donbass is against common sense and conscience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This runs counter to common sense and human conscience," Lavrov said, stressing that he first found out about this Kiev’s decision from journalists.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council decided to suspend all transport links with the territories of Donbass uncontrolled by Kiev.

The ban will be in effect until points 1 and 2 (ensuring ceasefire and withdrawing weapons) of the February 2015 Minsk peace deal are implemented and the seized enterprises return to Ukraine’s jurisdiction, the council’s head, Alexander Turchinov, said. Ukraine’s police and the National Guard were ordered to block all highways in Donbass by 2 p.m. Moscow Time (1100GMT) on Wednesday.