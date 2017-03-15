Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Kiev’s transport blockade of Donbass contradicts common sense

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 15, 16:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council decided to suspend all transport links with the territories of Donbass uncontrolled by Kiev
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Kiev’s transport blockade of Donbass is against common sense and conscience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Kiev suspends all transport links with Donbass

"This runs counter to common sense and human conscience," Lavrov said, stressing that he first found out about this Kiev’s decision from journalists.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council decided to suspend all transport links with the territories of Donbass uncontrolled by Kiev.

The ban will be in effect until points 1 and 2 (ensuring ceasefire and withdrawing weapons) of the February 2015 Minsk peace deal are implemented and the seized enterprises return to Ukraine’s jurisdiction, the council’s head, Alexander Turchinov, said. Ukraine’s police and the National Guard were ordered to block all highways in Donbass by 2 p.m. Moscow Time (1100GMT) on Wednesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
12
Vitaly Churkin: Outstanding diplomat who 'knew no defeat'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tank army in west Russia receives advanced short-range air defense missile systems
2
Russia’s Aerospace Force to practice detecting ballistic missiles with ICBM launches
3
Ukraine’s current authorities unable to prevent country’s collapse — experts
4
Ukrainian president tells govt to estimate losses from Donbass blockade
5
Russia to deliver A-50 early warning and control aircraft to India
6
Turkey seeks Russian loan to buy S-400 systems
7
Nord Stream 2 partners to complete financing model talks in coming weeks — Engie CEO
TOP STORIES
Реклама