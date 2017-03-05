Back to Main page
Putin to have meeting with Netanyahu in Moscow March 9

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 05, 13:57 UTC+3
Jerusalem Post wrote earlier the leaders could discuss in Moscow issues related to Syria
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on March 9, press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes," the Kremlin's spokesman said replying to a question whether Putin will meet with Netanyahu on Thursday.

Jerusalem Post wrote earlier the leaders could discuss in Moscow issues related to Syria. In February, during a visit to Washington, Israel’s prime minister discussed the situation in Syria with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu visited Moscow in June 2016, marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries. On June 7, he had negotiations with Putin. Prior to that, Putin and Netanyahu had negotiations in Kremlin on April 21, 2016.

Share
