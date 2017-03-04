Russia ready to continue fighting IS on its own - Peskov

Kiev confirms signing cooperation memorandum with IMFWorld March 05, 4:18
Syrian warplane crashes near border with Turkey - Turkish PMWorld March 04, 20:48
Russia cannot see uniting opposition on HNC platform - ambassador to GenevaRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 04, 20:46
Russia ready to continue fighting IS on its own - PeskovRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 04, 14:50
11 houses in Donetsk Republic damaged in shelling from Ukrainian military’s positionsWorld March 04, 11:37
Putin’s unprecedented five years: Russia walks its own path in world politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 04, 7:23
Syrian opposition group gives answers to de Mistura’s list of 12 settlement principlesWorld March 03, 20:42
Moscow court sanctions arrest in absentia for fugitive Communist MP accused of fraudRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 03, 20:00
Photos of the week: comfy sofa in Trump’s office, tourists at Oscars and winter surfingSociety & Culture March 03, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue fighting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS - outlawed in Russia) even without the U.S., the Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.
"Moscow anyway continues (fighting IS)," he said. This was his response to a question, whether Russia is prepared to continue fighting IS on its own.
Earlier on Saturday, AP wrote: "Facing a new wave of questions about his ties to Russia, President Donald Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may shelve - at least temporarily - his plan to pursue a deal with Moscow on the Islamic State group and other national security matters, according to administration officials and Western diplomats.".