Russia ready to continue fighting IS on its own - Peskov

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue fighting the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS - outlawed in Russia) even without the U.S., the Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"Moscow anyway continues (fighting IS)," he said. This was his response to a question, whether Russia is prepared to continue fighting IS on its own.

Earlier on Saturday, AP wrote: "Facing a new wave of questions about his ties to Russia, President Donald Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may shelve - at least temporarily - his plan to pursue a deal with Moscow on the Islamic State group and other national security matters, according to administration officials and Western diplomats.".