Kremlin on possibility to recognize Donbass republics: It's up to Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 03, 15:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs said earlier that if the conflict in Donbass continued to escalate, then Russia could make any decision, even recognize DPR and LPR
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin signs decree on recognition of documents given to Donbass people

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Russian president is authorized to outline foreign policy, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked under what conditions Moscow could recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR).

"I can tell you only one thing: according to the Constitution, the head of state, that is, the president is authorized to outline foreign policy," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov said earlier that if the conflict in Donbass continued to escalate, then Russia could make any decision, even recognize DPR and LPR.

