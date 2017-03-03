Kremlin on possibility to recognize Donbass republics: It's up to Putin

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Russian president is authorized to outline foreign policy, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked under what conditions Moscow could recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR).

"I can tell you only one thing: according to the Constitution, the head of state, that is, the president is authorized to outline foreign policy," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov said earlier that if the conflict in Donbass continued to escalate, then Russia could make any decision, even recognize DPR and LPR.