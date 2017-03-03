Kremlin on possibility to recognize Donbass republics: It's up to Putin

Kiev confirms signing cooperation memorandum with IMFWorld March 05, 4:18
Syrian warplane crashes near border with Turkey - Turkish PMWorld March 04, 20:48
Russia cannot see uniting opposition on HNC platform - ambassador to GenevaRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 04, 20:46
Russia ready to continue fighting IS on its own - PeskovRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 04, 14:50
11 houses in Donetsk Republic damaged in shelling from Ukrainian military’s positionsWorld March 04, 11:37
Putin’s unprecedented five years: Russia walks its own path in world politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 04, 7:23
Syrian opposition group gives answers to de Mistura’s list of 12 settlement principlesWorld March 03, 20:42
Moscow court sanctions arrest in absentia for fugitive Communist MP accused of fraudRussian Politics & Diplomacy March 03, 20:00
Photos of the week: comfy sofa in Trump’s office, tourists at Oscars and winter surfingSociety & Culture March 03, 17:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Russian president is authorized to outline foreign policy, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked under what conditions Moscow could recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR).
"I can tell you only one thing: according to the Constitution, the head of state, that is, the president is authorized to outline foreign policy," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov said earlier that if the conflict in Donbass continued to escalate, then Russia could make any decision, even recognize DPR and LPR.