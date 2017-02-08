Russian, US representatives discuss actions under memorandum on safe flights in Syria

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. High-level Russian-U.S. workgroup held a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the memorandum on mutual understanding in prevention of incidents and assuring security of flights during aerial combat operations in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In line with the accords reached on February 8, the Russian-U.S., high-level workgroup in charge of implementation of the memorandum on prevention of incidents in Syrian airspace had a videoconference on Wednesday," a report said. "In the course of it, the Russian and American sides exchanged assessments of how they were implementing the accords."

During the conference, the sides also analyzed separate elements of collaboration that helped untangle the situations fraught with conflicts.

"They stated the absence of any serious incidents between the Russian Aerospace Force and the Air Force units of the U.S.-led coalition in Syria, as well as the efficiency and reliability of the functional telecommunications channels," the ministry said.

"Contacts regarding the implementation of the memorandum will continue," it said.

In 2015, Russian and U.S. officials signed a memorandum on the safety of flights over Syria. It is called upon to possible prevent incidents in the air between the Russian air force grouping and the international coalition.