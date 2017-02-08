Back to Main page
Russian senior diplomat discusses preparations for Geneva talks with Syria’s ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 21:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The diplomats spoke about preparations for the start of inclusive intra-Syrian talks due to be held in Geneva on February 20
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Syria’s Ambassador in Moscow Riyad Haddad on Wednesday, discussing preparations for the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting held at Haddad’s request.

"There was an exchange of views on development of the situation in Syria and around it, in particular in the context of the first meeting of the Joint Operative Group, set up to ensure the cessation of hostilities, held on February 6. The decision to set it up was taken following the International Conference on Syria Settlement held in Kazakhstan’s capital on January 23-24," the foreign ministry said.

Besides, the senior diplomats spoke about "preparations for the start of inclusive intra-Syrian talks due to be held in Geneva on February 20."

"Much of the attention was focused on finding a solution to the Syria crisis, including in the context of results of the international meeting on Syria held in Astana on January 23-24 and the start of the inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue scheduled for February 20 in Geneva under the UN auspices, in line with UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254," it said.

