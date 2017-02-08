Russia, EU to hold next round of anti-terror talks in Brussels

Lavrov says experience of alliance gained during WWII helpful in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 18:42
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union will hold a next round of anti-terrorism talks in Brussels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after talks between the delegations headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and EU Deputy Secretary General at the EEAS Pedro Serrano.
The two diplomats "considered possibilities for expanding counter-terrorism cooperation in multilateral formats, primarily at the UN," it said. "The Russian side has confirmed the need to unite the world community’s efforts in the fight against a global threat of terrorism on the basis on international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council’s profile resolutions. An agreement has been achieved to hold a next round of talks in Brussels."