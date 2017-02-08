Navalny still determined to run for president despite being convicted in fraud case

Lavrov says experience of alliance gained during WWII helpful in war on terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 18:42
KIROV, February 8. /TASS/. Alexei Navalny has stated that his being convicted in the Kirovles case would not create legal obstacles preventing him from running in the Russian presidential election.
"Russia’s Constitution says that those kept in the places of detention are not eligible to run in elections. However, according to the verdict, I will not be sent to prison, which means that I have a right to stand for election," he said.
Navalny also said he will ask the Constitutional Court to reconsider the legal rule that prohibits him from contesting the Russian presidency as long as his suspended prison term remains effective.
"We will be lodging complaints with all courts, including the Constitutional Court. We will protest the legal rule our opponents refer to because it is unconstitutional," he said.
On Wednesday, Kirov’s Leninsky District Court gave Navalny a suspended five-year prison sentence for embezzling the Kirovles company’s funds. In addition, he was sentenced to a fine of 500,000 rubles (roughly $8,400).