Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says no coordination with Moscow took place before Trump-Erdogan phone talk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 12:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Erdogan and Trump on Tuesday held their first telephone conversation after the new US leader took office
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia refrains from comments on the telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said adding that no themes had been discussed with Moscow beforehand.

Read also
Trump’s adviser Conway reiterates readiness for anti-terrorism cooperation with Putin

"We are unable to make any comments regarding contacts between third countries, and it is hardly possible to say that somebody is obliged to notify Moscow in advance of such contacts. This is absolutely beyond the bounds of diplomatic practice," Peskov said. When asked if some positions had been coordinated with Moscow before that telephone conversation Peskov said nothing of the sort had been said.

"Usually such things are not done. All countries have their bilateral relations," Peskov said.

Erdogan and Trump on Tuesday held their first telephone conversation after the new US leader took office.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander
2
S-400 air defense units of Russia's Aerospace Force go on combat alert in snap check
3
Russian lawmakers quash rumors on Assad’s poor health
4
Slovenia’s president: EU hails efforts to mend relations with Russia
5
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
6
Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case
7
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
TOP STORIES
Реклама