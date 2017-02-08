Kremlin says no coordination with Moscow took place before Trump-Erdogan phone talk

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia refrains from comments on the telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said adding that no themes had been discussed with Moscow beforehand.

"We are unable to make any comments regarding contacts between third countries, and it is hardly possible to say that somebody is obliged to notify Moscow in advance of such contacts. This is absolutely beyond the bounds of diplomatic practice," Peskov said. When asked if some positions had been coordinated with Moscow before that telephone conversation Peskov said nothing of the sort had been said.

"Usually such things are not done. All countries have their bilateral relations," Peskov said.

Erdogan and Trump on Tuesday held their first telephone conversation after the new US leader took office.