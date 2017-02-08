Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representatives

Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representativesRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 12:26
DAMASCUS, February 8. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stated that Damascus is ready for direct talks with representatives of all the opposition groups, including armed ones, member of the Russian State Duma Committee for Defense Dmitry Sablin told reporters on Wednesday following a meeting with Assad.
"He [Assad] said that Syria was ready for direct talks with all the opposition representatives, including the armed opposition," said Sablin, coordinator of the State Duma group for contacts with the Syrian parliament.
Things in Syria have been moving in a direction acceptable for both Damascus and Moscow, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated at a meeting with Russian lawmakers:
"Things have been moving rapidly, in the direction that is acceptable for both our countries."