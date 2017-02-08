Back to Main page
Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representatives

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 12:26 UTC+3
Bashar al-Assad has stated that Damascus is ready for direct talks with representatives of all the opposition groups (including the armed ones), according to a Russian lawmaker
© SANA via AP

DAMASCUS, February 8. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stated that Damascus is ready for direct talks with representatives of all the opposition groups, including armed ones, member of the Russian State Duma Committee for Defense Dmitry Sablin told reporters on Wednesday following a meeting with Assad.

Syria’s President Bashar Assad
Assad reveals main purpose of Astana meeting on Syria

"He [Assad] said that Syria was ready for direct talks with all the opposition representatives, including the armed opposition," said Sablin, coordinator of the State Duma group for contacts with the Syrian parliament. 

Things in Syria have been moving in a direction acceptable for both Damascus and Moscow, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated at a meeting with Russian lawmakers:

"Things have been moving rapidly, in the direction that is acceptable for both our countries." 

