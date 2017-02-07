Russia, Cyprus plan to sign deal on cooperation in evacuating Russians from Middle East

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia and Cyprus are close to agreeing on an document on cooperation in evacuating Russians form Middle Eastern countries should the need arise, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus Stanislav Osadchy said in an interview with TASS. According to him, the agreement may be signed in 2017.

"The document that the Cypriot ambassador to Russia mentioned is called the Agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Cyprus on cooperation in conducting humanitarian operations in crisis situations. It is one of the priority projects that are currently under consideration," the ambassador said. "The negotiation process is nearing its end, so we hope the agreement will be signed this year."

"This will surely provide additional possibilities for bilateral cooperation if some emergency arises, particularly if there is a need for assistance in humanitarian operations carried out in the region," the Russian diplomat noted.

Osadchy added that Russia and Cyprus had an extensive legal basis for cooperation in various spheres. "The number of interstate agreements has reached 50," he said.

Cypriot Ambassador to Russia Georgios Kasoulides said earlier that Nicosia and Moscow had been discussing mechanisms for evacuation of Russians from the Middle East. According to him, talks are underway on an agreement that would provide the two countries with an opportunity to cooperate during humanitarian operations, particularly when there is a need to evacuate Russian nationals through Cypriot ports when some incidents in the Middle East occur.