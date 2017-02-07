Back to Main page
Russia’s NATO envoy believes escalation in Donbass is part of Kiev’s political plan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 20:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to the Russian diplomat, the problem has a political component which is geared to make the Ukrainian regime feel that Ukraine is vanishing from the radars
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Kiev’s ongoing provocations along the contact line in Donbass are part of the policy of non-fulfilment of the Minsk agreements, Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"The problem is that Ukraine is not implementing the Minsk agreements. Moreover, the current escalation is a result of a certain political plan," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, the problem has a "political component which is geared to make the Ukrainian regime feel that Ukraine is vanishing from the radars."

"It was an attempt to demonstrate that responsibility rests on the Russian side," he added.

