Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat says meeting between Russian, Georgian presidents is possible

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 19:43 UTC+3 PRAGUE
A personal meeting between Russian and Georgian Presidents is not ruled out some time in future
Share
1 pages in this article

PRAGUE, February 7. /TASS/. A personal meeting between Russian and Georgian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Giorgi Margvelashvili is not ruled out some time in future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.

"In general, such strategic perspective does exist," he said. "But now we must focus on practical issues to arrange such a meeting."

"It would have sense only in this event," he stressed.

Read also
Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili
Georgia calls for easing tensions in relations with Russia — PM

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins Tuesday
2
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
3
Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in Syria
4
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
5
Merkel says new Normandy format steps agreed with Putin on Ukraine
6
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
7
Russian diplomat urges world community to think about how to build relations with Kiev
TOP STORIES
Реклама