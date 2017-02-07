Russian diplomat says meeting between Russian, Georgian presidents is possible

Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in SyriaWorld February 07, 19:54
PRAGUE, February 7. /TASS/. A personal meeting between Russian and Georgian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Giorgi Margvelashvili is not ruled out some time in future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.
"In general, such strategic perspective does exist," he said. "But now we must focus on practical issues to arrange such a meeting."
"It would have sense only in this event," he stressed.