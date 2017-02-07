Russian ambassador says EU in panic over Trump’s presidency

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The European Union seems to be in panic after Donald Trump took the presidential office in the United States and is unable to arrive at a common position about him, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday.

"To tell it in a nutshell, there is a mood of panic. The majority of the European Union member countries staked on Clinton. So, it is too early to speak about a common European Union’s position on the new U.S. administration," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel. Apart from that, according to the Russian diplomat, skeptical anticipations of the EU future "have been expanding and growing stronger" within the EU in the recent time. "So far, they are not dominating but are already impacting the European Union’s common position on a number of matters," he added.