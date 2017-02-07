Russian diplomat urges world community to think about how to build relations with Kiev

Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in SyriaWorld February 07, 19:54
PRAGUE, February 7. /TASS/. The international community should think seriously about how to further build relations with Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Tuesday.
"The political line of the current Ukrainian leadership has caused this situation to turn into an increasingly acute international problem," the diplomat said.
"The international community should start thinking seriously about how to further build relations with the Kiev regime," the diplomat said.
"One has an impression Kiev has been doing all it can to break the Minsk Accords of February 2015," Karasin said. "The current authorities in Kiev have no wish to implement them. Also they lack an opportunity to do something."
The situation at the disengagement line in the Donbass region has escalated sharply in the past few days.