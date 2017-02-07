Back to Main page
Russian, Iranian diplomats to discuss implementation of Iran nuclear deal — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 18:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators on July 14, 2015
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will have a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Moscow on February 8 to exchange views on the progress in the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and discuss bilateral relations, a diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

Russia urges UN SC against using Iran nuclear deal in new formats

"Top-ranking Russian and Iranian diplomats will hold consultations in Moscow on February 8 on the development of bilateral relations and on regional and international affairs," the source said. "They are also expected to discuss progress in the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program."

A deal on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

