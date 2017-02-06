Russia, Egyptian diplomats discuss Syrian settlement

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Problems of the Syrian settlement were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed al-Badri, the Russian foreign ministry reported on Monday.

"The sides discussed current practical aspects of the comprehensive and mutually beneficial Russian-Egyptian cooperation," the ministry said. "The two diplomats also exchanged views on the Middle East agenda, including the problems of the crisis settlement in Syria."

The meeting was initiated by the Egyptian ambassador.