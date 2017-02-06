Russia, Egyptian diplomats discuss Syrian settlement

Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 18:03
Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crimeRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 17:56
Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposalBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Problems of the Syrian settlement were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed al-Badri, the Russian foreign ministry reported on Monday.
"The sides discussed current practical aspects of the comprehensive and mutually beneficial Russian-Egyptian cooperation," the ministry said. "The two diplomats also exchanged views on the Middle East agenda, including the problems of the crisis settlement in Syria."
The meeting was initiated by the Egyptian ambassador.