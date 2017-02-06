Russia offers condolences to families of those killed in avalanches in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday offered condolences to the families of those killed in deadly avalanches in Afghanistan.

"On February 5, more than 100 people were killed in avalanches caused by heavy precipitation in a number of settlements in the Afghan provinces of Parwan, Badakhshan and Nuristan," the ministry said. "We offer our sincere condolences to the families of those dead and wish soonest recovery to those injured."

According to latest reports, the death toll from snow avalanches in Afghanistan has reached 119. More than 80 people got injured. Afghan Minister of Public Works Mahmoud Balegh said the authorities have managed to generally normalize the situation, despite heavy frost, abundant snowfalls, and transport problems [as motor roads in many regions are blocked by snow - TASS].

According to preliminary data, twenty-two Afghan provinces were hit by bad weather. Relief aid is being directed to people living in affected areas.