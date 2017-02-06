Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia offers condolences to families of those killed in avalanches in Afghanistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 18:11 UTC+3
On February 5, more than 100 people were killed in avalanches caused by heavy precipitation in a number of settlements in the Afghan provinces
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday offered condolences to the families of those killed in deadly avalanches in Afghanistan.

"On February 5, more than 100 people were killed in avalanches caused by heavy precipitation in a number of settlements in the Afghan provinces of Parwan, Badakhshan and Nuristan," the ministry said. "We offer our sincere condolences to the families of those dead and wish soonest recovery to those injured."

According to latest reports, the death toll from snow avalanches in Afghanistan has reached 119. More than 80 people got injured. Afghan Minister of Public Works Mahmoud Balegh said the authorities have managed to generally normalize the situation, despite heavy frost, abundant snowfalls, and transport problems [as motor roads in many regions are blocked by snow - TASS].

According to preliminary data, twenty-two Afghan provinces were hit by bad weather. Relief aid is being directed to people living in affected areas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
3
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure
4
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus
5
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
6
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia's Finance Ministry says oil prices may hover around $40-60 per barrel in 2017-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама