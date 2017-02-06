Back to Main page
Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crime

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 17:56 UTC+3 ASTRAKHAN
The convict knew that his acquaintance had undergone training at a militants’ camp but did not report to law-enforcement bodies, the prosecutor’s office said
ASTRAKHAN, February 6. /TASS/. A district court in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan has passed the first ever verdict in Russia on count of a failure to report a crime and fined a local resident 70,000 rubles ($1,185), the regional prosecutor’s office told TASS on Monday.

Local resident Ulugbek Gafurov has been penalized under new article 206.6 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Failure to Report a Crime").

"The convict knew that his acquaintance had undergone training at a militants’ camp and later joined terrorists’ illegal armed formations. However, he did not report to law-enforcement bodies," the prosecutor’s office said.

The criminal case has been opened on the basis of the case files of the regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The new article on the failure to report a crime was included in Russia’s Criminal Code in 2016 after the national parliament passed amendments to the package of anti-terrorist laws (the so-called Yarovaya anti-terror package).

Yarovaya anti-terror package

The package of anti-terrorist laws obliges communications operators from July 1, 2018 to store for three years the data on the receipt, transmission, delivery and processing of voice information and text messages, images, audio and video materials.

Operators are obliged to keep "the heaviest" content - images, audio and video data - for six months. They will also be required to supply this information at the request of special services.

